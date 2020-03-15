Helen Jane (Schnee) Welch passed away on March 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Terry Welch. She was Mother to Sheri, Susan and Steven, Grandmother to Wesley, Thomas and Nicholas, Great-Grandmother to Isaiah and Madyson. Helen was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and worked in the Sacramento area for both North Ridge Country Club and Health Net Insurance Company for many years. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020