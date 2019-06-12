Helen Jean Pederson, Sacramento, CA, passed away 6/5/2019 at the age of 89 after a battle with kidney failure and heart disease. Originally from Helena, Montana, born May 1 st , 1930. She grew up in Washington State and moved to California in 1949. She had a love for animals, playing the organ, and visiting the ocean and the mountains. Her remains will be scattered in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. She is survived by her daughter Judy, sister Doris, brother Gordon, granddaughter Theresa, and great grandson Dominic.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 12, 2019