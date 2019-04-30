Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-732-2031 Service 7:00 PM East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 9165 Peets Street Elk Grove , CA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 9165 Peets Street Elk Grove , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

April 25, 2019 Helen K. Andritsakis passed from her family's loving embrace into the eternal embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 25, 2019. Helen's ever-positive outlook, grateful attitude, cheery sense of humor, and strong Christian faith fortified her to battle metastatic breast cancer with grace, courage, and a fighting spirit. No matter how poorly she felt, or how many physical setbacks she faced, Helen always viewed herself as lucky and blessed, as she trusted that God was with her through it all. She was praying fervently and still cracking jokes to her last days, uplifting everyone around her. Helen was born in Rupert, Idaho on February 20, 1962 to Kosmas and Anastasia Andritsakis, both Greek immigrants. She grew up in Idaho, Utah, and in Modesto, California, where she was a member of the Thomas Downey High School class of 1980. Helen graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting, Finance, and Marketing. She had a long and rewarding career, serving as Financial Controller/ Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, and holding other senior management positions in Modesto and in France for various subsidiaries of French agricultural cooperative Groupe Limagrain, and in Sacramento for Pick-N-Pull and Alpha Research & Technology, as well as operating her own private accounting consulting business. When cancer ended her professional career, Helen turned her talents to philanthropy, crocheting and donating countless blankets to people in need. Helen was active in her church communities throughout her life, working and dancing at Greek food festivals in her youth in Modesto, and serving on the parish council and helping in the annual food festival and crab feed at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Elk Grove. Helen was also selflessly devoted to her family and often made great sacrifices for them. She was always the first to support them in their greatest time of need. Helen's playful personality and infectious laugh made her a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews. They will never forget all the fun they had with Thea Helen. Her family will miss her dearly and love her forever. Helen was predeceased by her father, Kosmas Andritsakis. She is survived by her mother, Anastasia Andritsakis, sisters Poita (William) Cernius, Katherine (Bruce) Kaminski, and Georgia Andritsakis, as well as nieces Ariana and Natalie Cernius and Kristina Kaminski, nephews Jason and Andrew Cernius and Mark and John Kaminski, uncle Nicon (Despina) Andritsakis, cousin George Andritsakis, and an extended family in Greece. The Trisagion service will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park, 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets Street, Elk Grove, CA. Immediately following the funeral service will be the makaria luncheon, also held at St. Katherine, followed by interment at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park.

