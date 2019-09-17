Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Katherine Hathaway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Katherine Hathaway, beloved wife, mother, grandmother passed peacefully on September 12th in her home in Rancho Murieta, with family by her side. Helen was born in Glendive, Montana in 1927 to Anton and Margaret Folz. The youngest of 10 children, she was the last surviving. She attended Glendive schools, graduating in 1945. Helen worked for the Glendive Ranger-Review newspaper as a secretary and sold advertising to community businesses. While discussing ads with the owner of the Red Trail Meat Market, she met her future husband, Jerry Hathaway, a young sailor who had returned home to work in his family's business. They married in 1951 and relocated to Denver while Jerry finished college and eventually settled in South San Francisco, Sunnyvale and finally Santa Clara. Helen worked as an elementary school clerk once the children were all in school. They retired and moved to Lake Almanor in 1978 and then to Rancho Murieta in 1990. Helen was devoted to her family, home and faith and she lived a beautiful life. She enjoyed playing golf, was an avid bridge player, and stayed active with daily exercises and 'fast' walks. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jerry Hathaway, two children, Chris Hathaway of Rancho Murieta and Katherine Anderson (Bruce) of Livermore, grandchildren Katrina and Gregory, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11:00AM at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14673 Cantova Way, Rancho Murieta. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, a donation in Helen's memory can be made to the American Red Cross, Loaves & Fishes of Sacramento, or .

