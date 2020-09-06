Helen Mae Allen, a 30 year resident of Palmer Lake, Colorado and more recently of Roseville, California, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 in Roseville at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of Anson Keith Allen for 71 years. Helen is survived by her children: David Keith (Jeanne) Allen, Bruce Craig (Shirley) Allen: her grandchildren: James Keith Allen, John David (Tara) Allen, Sean Nicholas Allen, Klarisse Gagni and great-granddaughter: Sophie Emelia Allen, her nieces Linda Smith, Cindy (Greg) Pierce, Jenny (John) Libecki, Diane Allen, Judy Allen and nephews Mark (Sue) Allen and John (Celia) Cook. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Anson; her parents William Glenn Cook and Dora Bernice Comstock and siblings, Lois (Floyd) Johnson and Donald Cook. She was raised in Sacramento, California and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Fresno, California. She married the love of her life Anson Allen on June 29, 1941 in Reno, Nevada. Anson and Helen made their home in Fresno, Palmer Lake and Roseville. Helen enjoyed nature and the Colorado outdoors, bird watching, hiking, gardening, sewing and crafts and delighted in being a Grandma to James, John and Sean Allen and Grammy to her great-granddaughter Sophie. The family suggests a donation to Sutter Roseville hospice in lieu of cards or flowers.



