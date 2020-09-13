Helen Mae Narver Smith, daughter of Lee Roy Narver and Edna Fickle, passed away August 25, 2020 following a brief illness. Born February 11, 1924 in Bishop, California, Helen grew up in Sacramento and was a 1942 graduate of Grant Union High School. During World War II Helen worked for several federal agencies including the Army Corps of Engineers. In 1949 she married Rupert Baird Smith, co-founder of Aircon Energy. In 1963 they relocated to West Sacramento and became members of the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society which was honored by the Smithsonian Institution for their help in locating the Russian Sputnik. As an avid traveler, Helen particularly enjoyed trips to China where she developed an interest in Chinese brush painting. She also had interest in genealogical research which led her to travel throughout the Western United States. Other hobbies included gardening and needlepoint. During her lifetime Helen was a member of the Oregon-California Trails Association (OCTA) and the West Sacramento Historical Society. She also volunteered for Sacramento's Society for the Blind, the City of Sacramento, the Old Sacramento Cemetery Archives, the Arthur F. Turner Library and the City of West Sacramento. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Rupert, son Craig, brother Floyd L. Narver, sister Jane Cronan, sister-in-law Betty Narver, and her nephew Richard Narver. She is survived by her son Wayne Smith and his wife Donna, as well as extended family who will miss her greatly. The family thanks Betty Sanchez for her superb dedication to Helen's care.



