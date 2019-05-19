Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Mary (Weinkauf) Zimmerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Mary Weinkauf Zimmerman earned her heavenly wings on April 26, 2019. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on May 2, 1924 to Opal and Joseph Weinkauf. She was the third of six children and her parents and her siblings preceded her in death. Marie, Betty, Joseph, Michael, and Ann. She attended Mishawaka High School and after graduation she worked for the phone company until she met a Notre Dame graduate on a blind date, Gilbert A. Zimmerman, and they married June 10, 1942. Shortly thereafter they left Indiana for a job opportunity in San Mateo California. Gib was then hired by Aerojet in Southern California and they moved to Sacramento when Aerojet opened facilities here. She was a busy and interesting lady who raised eight children, Katherine Johnson (Joseph), Robert (Mary), William (Jan), James, (Alicia), Mary Beth Alameida (Edward), John (Laura), Elizabeth Guzzetta (Michael) and Melinda Nunes (Dan) and liked to brag that "none of them were in prison!" She spent 36 years involved in car pools to the various Catholic schools in the area. She had 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Gib taught her to play bridge and there was no looking back. She soon became quite the expert bridge player. Over the years she was involved in many groups and especially enjoyed the Notre Dame ladies bridge group. She was a woman of many interests. She worked the elections polls, took canoeing lessons, horseback riding lessons, and exercise classes before it was the thing to do. She was the social one of the marriage and always enjoyed meeting new people and seeing new places. She was able to travel extensively with her husband with his job and after his retirement. She was a great lady, wonderful wife, fun and loving Mother and true friend. She was ready to go but she will be missed by those who knew her. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Rancho Murieta on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to .

