Helen S. Aubrey

Obituary
My mother, Helen S. Aubrey, passed away Christmas morning, 2018. Mom was 94 years old, a lover of family, holidays, parties, stylish clothes, jewelry, food, and well-behaved children. She was raised poor, but brave, by a saint of a mother. Helen worked all her life, at Sears mainly. Helen married two men, but was subservient to neither. Two, mostly normal sons, she gave birth to and raised. She leaves behind a small tassel of daughter-in-law's, stepdaughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one adopted daughter. Helen had the ability to face struggle with strength and positivity. Her deep love and care will be missed. Sleep in peace mom.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019
