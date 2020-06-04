Helen S. Burt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen S. Burt passed away peacefully at the age of 99 and a half years old on May 27, 2020 at River's Edge in Sacramento, California. She was raised in Fresno, California by her uncle and aunt, Alfonso and Theresa Borelli. Her husband of 68 years, Robert Edwin Burt, predeceased her in 2012. She was a proud Army wife for over twenty years, a devoted parent and housewife, and a great cook. Helen is held in loving memory by her son, Robert Edwin Burt Jr., and his wife Penelope Burt, and by her grandson David Clarence Burt. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved