Helen S. Burt passed away peacefully at the age of 99 and a half years old on May 27, 2020 at River's Edge in Sacramento, California. She was raised in Fresno, California by her uncle and aunt, Alfonso and Theresa Borelli. Her husband of 68 years, Robert Edwin Burt, predeceased her in 2012. She was a proud Army wife for over twenty years, a devoted parent and housewife, and a great cook. Helen is held in loving memory by her son, Robert Edwin Burt Jr., and his wife Penelope Burt, and by her grandson David Clarence Burt. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the year.



