Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Storrs Cluff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Storrs Cluff passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the age of 96 years. She was born in Price, UT on October 4, 1922 to Fred and Lottie Gibson Storrs, the fifth of seven children. After graduating from Carbon High School she attended LDS Business College before finding employment with the US Army at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, UT during WWII. During this time she met her husband, Frank Drury "Dru" Cluff, who was enlisted in the US Army Air Corps attending the 2nd Air Force Weather School. Helen and Dru were married September 19, 1943 in Bountiful, UT. Helen devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and church. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout much of her career in public high schools and community colleges, while moving and making a home with Dru, a federal employee, all over the country. She is lovingly remembered by her family as a caregiver extraordinaire, a comforter in hard times and a lighthearted companion in good, a healthy meal and school lunch maker, a dance teacher, a dressmaker, a homework helper, a social organizer and dinner party queen, a spotless housekeeper, a gifted gardener, an always-willing babysitter, a lover of cats and dogs, a generous helper of family, friends and the needy, a tireless nurse whenever family was ill, especially for Dru when he developed Alzheimer's, and a spiritual seeker. Helen converted to the Roman Catholic faith and was an active member of the Legion of Mary and the Ladies Guild at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carmichael, CA for many years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dru; one brother, Art Storrs and five sisters: Donna Curtis, Irma Judd, Edna Thompson, Gene Pappas and Nanette Baker; and one grandson, Bobby Whitlock. She is survived by her sons, Derek "Rick" Cluff (Ellen Coats) and Gregory (Deborah) Cluff and her daughter, Vikki Wood; grandchildren Loretta (Daniel) Hernandez, Whitney Wood, Alex Cluff and Daniel Cluff; great grandchildren Victor Daugherty, Loewgun Hernandez and Zaine Hernandez; great great grandson, Elijah Daugherty; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing and funeral mass will be held Friday, July 26 at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 5751 Locust Ave., Carmichael, CA with reception to follow in the parish hall. Burial services and interment will take place on Friday, July 26 at 5:30pm at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery, 2700 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV. Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities of California or Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Helen Storrs Cluff passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the age of 96 years. She was born in Price, UT on October 4, 1922 to Fred and Lottie Gibson Storrs, the fifth of seven children. After graduating from Carbon High School she attended LDS Business College before finding employment with the US Army at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, UT during WWII. During this time she met her husband, Frank Drury "Dru" Cluff, who was enlisted in the US Army Air Corps attending the 2nd Air Force Weather School. Helen and Dru were married September 19, 1943 in Bountiful, UT. Helen devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and church. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout much of her career in public high schools and community colleges, while moving and making a home with Dru, a federal employee, all over the country. She is lovingly remembered by her family as a caregiver extraordinaire, a comforter in hard times and a lighthearted companion in good, a healthy meal and school lunch maker, a dance teacher, a dressmaker, a homework helper, a social organizer and dinner party queen, a spotless housekeeper, a gifted gardener, an always-willing babysitter, a lover of cats and dogs, a generous helper of family, friends and the needy, a tireless nurse whenever family was ill, especially for Dru when he developed Alzheimer's, and a spiritual seeker. Helen converted to the Roman Catholic faith and was an active member of the Legion of Mary and the Ladies Guild at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carmichael, CA for many years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dru; one brother, Art Storrs and five sisters: Donna Curtis, Irma Judd, Edna Thompson, Gene Pappas and Nanette Baker; and one grandson, Bobby Whitlock. She is survived by her sons, Derek "Rick" Cluff (Ellen Coats) and Gregory (Deborah) Cluff and her daughter, Vikki Wood; grandchildren Loretta (Daniel) Hernandez, Whitney Wood, Alex Cluff and Daniel Cluff; great grandchildren Victor Daugherty, Loewgun Hernandez and Zaine Hernandez; great great grandson, Elijah Daugherty; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing and funeral mass will be held Friday, July 26 at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 5751 Locust Ave., Carmichael, CA with reception to follow in the parish hall. Burial services and interment will take place on Friday, July 26 at 5:30pm at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery, 2700 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV. Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities of California or Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close