Helen Beck passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. She was 89 years old. Helen was born and grew up on her family's homestead farm near Hudson, South Dakota. She was fearless, outgoing, hard-working, and brilliant. Commuting by horse-and-buggy, she first attended her local one-room country school before graduating with salutatorian honors from Alcester High School. Following her dream of becoming a nurse, in 1951 she graduated from Fairview Nursing College in Minneapolis. Her first nursing position brought her to Worthington, Minnesota, where she met the love of her life, Allen Beck. They were soon married and blessed with three children. Career moves brought them to Sacramento, where they raised the kids and Helen flourished as a head nurse at the Roseville Sutter Community Hospital, specializing in orthopedics. Devoted to her family, she especially enjoyed family vacations camping in the Sierras, fishing at Lake Hattie, Minnesota, touring National Parks and historical sites, and regularly visiting family back in South Dakota and Minnesota. Helen lived her faith, always supporting her Lutheran church throughout her life. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served in leadership positions, and volunteered broadly throughout her community for every need. She also shared her love of golf, bridge, quilting, and gardening with her friends and family. Her gifts of faith, humility, kindness, generosity, and perseverance will be with them forever. Helen is survived by her children David (Rita) Beck, Susan (Tom) Gillespie, and Gretchen (John) Busterud, and grandchildren Katie (Gillespie) Perez, Patrick (Caitlin) and Michael (Andrea) Gillespie, and Rebecca and Thomas Busterud; and great-grandchildren Noah Perez and Olivia Gillespie. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Allen, dear grandson John Beck, brother Roger Twedt, and parents. She was forever grateful for her special caregivers Jerry Jensen and Cheryl of Home Instead Senior Care, and all the incredible Life Guidance caregivers at Atria El Camino Gardens in Carmichael. Honoring her wishes, burial services will be held at her family's church, Lands Lutheran Church, in Hudson, South Dakota.

