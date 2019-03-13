Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena Bubienko. View Sign

Helena Bubienko of Santa Ana, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2019 after a long illness. She was 89. Helena was born in a lakeside home in a small village in Germany, a place which became part of Poland after WWII. When the war relocated other families to her village, she met Waclaw, the handsome boy who lived down the road. They fell in love, and together celebrated more than 50 years of marriage before his death in 2000. They raised their first three children in a small village in Eastern Poland, in a farmhouse with no electricity and no running water. In 1962, Helena immigrated to the United States with her husband and children, determined to make a better life for her family. Her fourth child was born here, and Helena worked to support her family and provide opportunities for her children, while learning to read and write in a third language. She was a tiny woman, but had enormous courage, a strong work ethic, amazing perseverance and unendingresilience. Helena is survived by her son Romuald of Santa Ana, CA, daughter Krystyna Kruger (Patrick) of Eastvale, CA, son Edward (Lisa) of Rocklin, CA and daughter Teresa Rizzardo (John) of Rocklin, CA. Also survived by grandchildren Jennifer Abadie (Rob), Daniel Salver (Erin), Andrew and Alexander Bubienko, Bianca and Gianna Rizzardo, and great-grandchildren Ryleigh and Garrett Salver. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents Klara and Friedrich, her brother Fritz, and her sister Ruth. A mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Santa Ana, CA. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Holy Sepulche Cemetery in Orange, CA. Rest in Peace Mom. You will be missed.

