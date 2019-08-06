Helena Roberta Woodward

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena Roberta Woodward.
Obituary
Send Flowers

A "Celebration of Life" for Helena Roberta Woodward will be held on Sat. August 10th from 12:00-2:00 Sam's Hof Brau at 2500 Watt Avenue in Sacramento Helen passed away on June 20th 2019 She is survived by her daughters Denise Sanguinetti (Henry), Leslie Pompei, Daughter-in-law Beverly Woodward, Brother Keith Sloan (Janet), and Grandchildren Chelsea Pompei, Damon Woodward, Stacey Durant, Angela Sanguinetti, and James Sanguinetti Proceeded in death by her loving husband James S. Woodward, and stepson Steven Woodward Helen worked for many years at the R.C.A. and was a well known singer in Sacramento. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.