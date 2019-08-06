A "Celebration of Life" for Helena Roberta Woodward will be held on Sat. August 10th from 12:00-2:00 Sam's Hof Brau at 2500 Watt Avenue in Sacramento Helen passed away on June 20th 2019 She is survived by her daughters Denise Sanguinetti (Henry), Leslie Pompei, Daughter-in-law Beverly Woodward, Brother Keith Sloan (Janet), and Grandchildren Chelsea Pompei, Damon Woodward, Stacey Durant, Angela Sanguinetti, and James Sanguinetti Proceeded in death by her loving husband James S. Woodward, and stepson Steven Woodward Helen worked for many years at the R.C.A. and was a well known singer in Sacramento. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 6, 2019