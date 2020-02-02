Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene Vrilakas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helene Vrilakas, 98, resident of Sacramento for over 75 years, passed away quietly on December 20, 2019. Born on a small Midwestern family farm she came to California in 1940 to visit her aunt and fell in love with the vibrant urban life she found in Los Angeles. She loved dancing to the "big bands" in famous nightclubs of that era. When WWII broke out she took advantage of the many opportunities newly available to women and found a good job in a defense plant. In time she married young Sacramento business man and diesel engineer John Vrilakas and they owned and operated their family business, Precision Engineering of Sacramento, which ceased operation circa 1968. They continued their love of ball room dancing. Along with raising her children she later earned her college degree and for years was active in area organizations. She was a spirited, compelling personality who loved life. A voracious reader, she is remembered with great fondness for her original mind and quick wit by many friends over the years whose lives she influenced. A widow, she is survived by son Mark, daughter Ann, grandsons Ted and Jeffrey and granddaughter Christina as well as great granddaughter Brooklyn and numerous extended family. The family wishes to thank Sutter Hospice services and all those who cared for her in her last few years. Your great kindness will never be forgotten.

Helene Vrilakas, 98, resident of Sacramento for over 75 years, passed away quietly on December 20, 2019. Born on a small Midwestern family farm she came to California in 1940 to visit her aunt and fell in love with the vibrant urban life she found in Los Angeles. She loved dancing to the "big bands" in famous nightclubs of that era. When WWII broke out she took advantage of the many opportunities newly available to women and found a good job in a defense plant. In time she married young Sacramento business man and diesel engineer John Vrilakas and they owned and operated their family business, Precision Engineering of Sacramento, which ceased operation circa 1968. They continued their love of ball room dancing. Along with raising her children she later earned her college degree and for years was active in area organizations. She was a spirited, compelling personality who loved life. A voracious reader, she is remembered with great fondness for her original mind and quick wit by many friends over the years whose lives she influenced. A widow, she is survived by son Mark, daughter Ann, grandsons Ted and Jeffrey and granddaughter Christina as well as great granddaughter Brooklyn and numerous extended family. The family wishes to thank Sutter Hospice services and all those who cared for her in her last few years. Your great kindness will never be forgotten. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close