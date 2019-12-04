Helmut Daniel Redlich passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2019, at the age of 68. He was born in Jembke, Germany, to Martin and Hilma Redlich. He was a 1969 graduate of James Marshall High School in West Sacramento. Helmut is preceded in death by his father, Martin. He is survived by Cheryl Redlich, his loving wife of 40 years; his mother Hilma; sister Inge Shirley; brothers Herman and Martin and their wives; as well as many nieces and nephews. As a journeyman painter, Helmut retired from UC Davis after 33 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and using his talents on projects around the house. Helmut and Cheryl traveled extensively and enjoyed seeing all the wonders the world has to offer. Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 1:00 PM at Gormley & Sons, 2015 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 4, 2019