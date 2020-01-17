Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henning Bruett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henning Bruett, longtime resident of Davis, passed away peacefully on New Year's Day at the Carlton Plaza after a long bout with COPD and cancer. Hank was born in Brunsbüttel-Koog, a small coastal town in Germany on the North Sea. He was the youngest of 3 boys. At the age of 19, with $40 in his pocket and not knowing a word of English, Hank crossed the Atlantic on a freighter to seek his fortune in the new world. Once in New York, Hank boarded a greyhound bus across the US to the Bay Area to live with hisuncle and begin his new adventure. He worked for PG&E, SMUD and Valley Elevator before becoming a successful real estate investor and running an electrical contracting business. He met and married Rhoda Covington while working for PG&E in Solano County. Hank was kind to everyone, had an infectious positive attitude and strong work ethic. His life philosophy was contained in the mantras "enjoy every day and each other"," attitude is everything" and "never go to bed mad". He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Rhoda. He is survived by his sons Brooks (Kelly) and Jeff (Donna) and grandchildren Max, Scott and Ashley. He will be remembered with great fondness by all who knew him. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at the Davis Community Church, 412 C Street, Davis, Friday January 24th, 2:30 PM In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Davis Community Church.

