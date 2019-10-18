Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry C. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry C. Smith, Jr. was born in Williamston, South Carolina on November 12, 1933 and passed away peacefully in Citrus Heights, California on August 8, 2019 with his children by his side. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie, son Jimmy, good friend Jeanne, sisters Mary and Phyllis, nephews Mike and Greg and many friends. After a 26 year career in the Air Force he wasn't done, he went on to run a successful donut shop, Daisy's for many years and then worked at Walmart for 15 plus years and also had a hobby farm raising cattle. Dad also enjoyed his pets and visiting with friends at his neighborhood McDonalds. There will be a Military honor at Mt. Vernon in Citrus Heights on Monday, October 21 at 10am. Dad, thank-you for everything you did for us, we love and miss you.

