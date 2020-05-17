Henry Dominic Pezzetti, or Hank to his friends, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia October 14, 1936 to Dominic and Elizabeth (Fiscarelli) and joined later by siblings Dominick and Anita. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1958. He married the love of his life, Anne Custis Byrd in 1957 and was with her until her passing in 2004. Hank was a passionate Italian with a home centered around the kitchen, showing his love for his family through food. A loyal Marine, he was an active member of the Marine Corps League's Elk Grove detachment and also a proud Devil Dog. He shared his passions (including his beloved Mooney N9494V) of aviation and cars with his son, Tom. His daughter Toni inherited his love of their Italian culture and the two traveled to Italy many times, visiting his grandparents' region of Abruzzo. Hank passed on his carpentry skills, which he had learned from his father, to both of his children. He began his life-long career in aircraft maintenance and operation in New York and moved to California in 1963 to work on United's first DC-8s. He also worked for Seaboard World Airlines, Emery Worldwide, Grimes Aerospace and Honeywell Aviation, but took some time off from aviation to manage the family seafood business, Byrd's Inc., in Crisfield, MD from 1975 to 1989. Hank has joined his bride in heaven, where they're drinking good wine and catching up. He's remembered by his siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be buried at a future date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.



