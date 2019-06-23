Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry E. Stanton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 24, 1921 May 6, 2019 Henry Ernest Stanton, a resident of Sacramento for 72 years, died at the age of 97 after a brief illness. Henry nurtured loving relationships with Ursula Stanton, his wife of 59 years; with the late Elizabeth Colby for many years; and with Rita Swedlow who, with friends, was at Henry's bedside the day he died. Henry leaves behind two sons, Thomas H. Stanton of Bethesda, Maryland, and Ken Stanton of El Cerrito, California, and their wives, as well as five grandchildren with spouses and partners, and four great-grandchildren. Henry felt that the children and grandchildren of Elizabeth and Rita were also family, and they reciprocated that feeling. Henry was born in Berlin, Germany. At the age of 17, Henry escaped from Germany the day after the Kristallnacht pogrom and made his way to the United States. He met his future wife, Ursula Koninski, while studying at San Francisco City College. Henry and Ursula were married in August 1942. Shortly thereafter, Henry was drafted. He returned to Germany as a Sergeant with a US Army psychological warfare unit attached to the 1st Infantry Division. He was proud to have been one of the first GIs to cross the Siegfried Line into Germany, and he always thought of himself as a fighter, not a victim. After Henry returned from overseas, he and Ursula moved to Tuolumne, where they ran a small hotel and Henry worked in a lumber mill. They moved to Sacramento in 1947. Henry worked as a civilian logistics officer at McClellan AFB for 31 years. During that time, he completed a BA at Sacramento State College, and an MA at the Air Force Institute of Technology, in Dayton, Ohio. Henry retired as Director of the US Air Force Military Assistance Program for the Far East. Henry Stanton made full use of every one of his 97 years for important work, such as fighting an oppressive regime, raising a family, and nursing Ursula during the last ten years of her life; for creative work, such as growing many varieties of fruit trees, and taking and developing beautiful photographs; and for writing his family's history, on which he continued working until shortly before his death. He was an active participant in many social activities and discussion groups. Henry was probably happiest when he was in the mountains, working at Yosemite and Strawberry Lodge, serving as an Explorer Scout Leader, skiing every winter, and hiking and camping every summer. Henry Stanton will be missed by his extended family and many friends.

August 24, 1921 May 6, 2019 Henry Ernest Stanton, a resident of Sacramento for 72 years, died at the age of 97 after a brief illness. Henry nurtured loving relationships with Ursula Stanton, his wife of 59 years; with the late Elizabeth Colby for many years; and with Rita Swedlow who, with friends, was at Henry's bedside the day he died. Henry leaves behind two sons, Thomas H. Stanton of Bethesda, Maryland, and Ken Stanton of El Cerrito, California, and their wives, as well as five grandchildren with spouses and partners, and four great-grandchildren. Henry felt that the children and grandchildren of Elizabeth and Rita were also family, and they reciprocated that feeling. Henry was born in Berlin, Germany. At the age of 17, Henry escaped from Germany the day after the Kristallnacht pogrom and made his way to the United States. He met his future wife, Ursula Koninski, while studying at San Francisco City College. Henry and Ursula were married in August 1942. Shortly thereafter, Henry was drafted. He returned to Germany as a Sergeant with a US Army psychological warfare unit attached to the 1st Infantry Division. He was proud to have been one of the first GIs to cross the Siegfried Line into Germany, and he always thought of himself as a fighter, not a victim. After Henry returned from overseas, he and Ursula moved to Tuolumne, where they ran a small hotel and Henry worked in a lumber mill. They moved to Sacramento in 1947. Henry worked as a civilian logistics officer at McClellan AFB for 31 years. During that time, he completed a BA at Sacramento State College, and an MA at the Air Force Institute of Technology, in Dayton, Ohio. Henry retired as Director of the US Air Force Military Assistance Program for the Far East. Henry Stanton made full use of every one of his 97 years for important work, such as fighting an oppressive regime, raising a family, and nursing Ursula during the last ten years of her life; for creative work, such as growing many varieties of fruit trees, and taking and developing beautiful photographs; and for writing his family's history, on which he continued working until shortly before his death. He was an active participant in many social activities and discussion groups. Henry was probably happiest when he was in the mountains, working at Yosemite and Strawberry Lodge, serving as an Explorer Scout Leader, skiing every winter, and hiking and camping every summer. Henry Stanton will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close