Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Gillespie Hayes. View Sign

Henry Gillespie Hayes IV, known to many as Gill, passed away March 5, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. He was 84 years old. Born in San Francisco February 12, 1935 to Henry and Katherine Hayes, Gill grew up in Mill Valley, CA. He was the oldest of four children: Margaret Colwell, Barbara Sherman and David Hayes. He graduated from Tamalpais School for Boys in San Rafael. Also a graduate of Stanford University, Gill became a combat field artillery officer in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Lebanon. He married his beloved wife, Marjorie Ruth Oliver, July 8, 1961 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA. They were married 57 years. Gill was partner and business manager of Capital Safe & Lock Service Co., Inc. They provided service to federal, state and county agencies as well as local customers. They contracted for large projects such as changing all locks at the County Jail and for providing locks and security for the new Sacramento Airport. In 1963, Gill and his family moved to the Greenhaven area of Sacramento, building the home in which they lived for 48 years. A member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at Stanford, he was known for his firm belief in volunteering for his community. He served River City Food Bank for 18 years; was a blood donor for 30 years; and volunteered, with Margo, with the Sacramento Traditional Jazz Society for 23 years. He loved camping, travel, the high desert, and the family's cabin. He also loved collecting and restoring old cars. An expert at history, Gill was known for his incredible memory for detail and dates. He was a supporter of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and of Deep Springs College located in the high desert of Eastern CA. Gill was a man of faith, a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Sacramento, for 40 years. He was generous, cheerful, encouraging and had, as his grandson Patrick said, an "unconditional kindness for the world." He is survived by his wife Margo, son Stephen Hayes (Katy), daughter Marjorie Maehler (Manfred); grandchildren Colin, John and Patrick Maehler, and Diana Clayton Hayes; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and by his lifelong friend Kent S. Seymour. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 31, 3pm at Trinity Cathedral, 27th and Capitol Ave., Sacramento. A reception follows in the Great Hall. Donations may be made in his name to River City Food Bank, P.O. Box 160204, Sacramento 95816 or Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA 95816.

Henry Gillespie Hayes IV, known to many as Gill, passed away March 5, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. He was 84 years old. Born in San Francisco February 12, 1935 to Henry and Katherine Hayes, Gill grew up in Mill Valley, CA. He was the oldest of four children: Margaret Colwell, Barbara Sherman and David Hayes. He graduated from Tamalpais School for Boys in San Rafael. Also a graduate of Stanford University, Gill became a combat field artillery officer in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Lebanon. He married his beloved wife, Marjorie Ruth Oliver, July 8, 1961 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA. They were married 57 years. Gill was partner and business manager of Capital Safe & Lock Service Co., Inc. They provided service to federal, state and county agencies as well as local customers. They contracted for large projects such as changing all locks at the County Jail and for providing locks and security for the new Sacramento Airport. In 1963, Gill and his family moved to the Greenhaven area of Sacramento, building the home in which they lived for 48 years. A member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at Stanford, he was known for his firm belief in volunteering for his community. He served River City Food Bank for 18 years; was a blood donor for 30 years; and volunteered, with Margo, with the Sacramento Traditional Jazz Society for 23 years. He loved camping, travel, the high desert, and the family's cabin. He also loved collecting and restoring old cars. An expert at history, Gill was known for his incredible memory for detail and dates. He was a supporter of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and of Deep Springs College located in the high desert of Eastern CA. Gill was a man of faith, a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Sacramento, for 40 years. He was generous, cheerful, encouraging and had, as his grandson Patrick said, an "unconditional kindness for the world." He is survived by his wife Margo, son Stephen Hayes (Katy), daughter Marjorie Maehler (Manfred); grandchildren Colin, John and Patrick Maehler, and Diana Clayton Hayes; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and by his lifelong friend Kent S. Seymour. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 31, 3pm at Trinity Cathedral, 27th and Capitol Ave., Sacramento. A reception follows in the Great Hall. Donations may be made in his name to River City Food Bank, P.O. Box 160204, Sacramento 95816 or Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA 95816. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close