Henry "Joel" Honeycutt was born in Sacramento, CA to Thomas and Luella Honeycutt on May 25, 1961 and passed away on February 7, 2020. Joel was an alumnus of El Camino High School, Class of '79 where he excelled in sports, primarily football and wrestling. For the last ten years Joel has worked as a programmer/ software designer. His passions in life were cycling, cycling stats, Strava, coding, Excel, databases, cycling the American River Bike Trail, Tour De France, Tour Down Under, Zwifting, Boggle and the television shows,The Andy Griffith Show and Better Call Saul. Joel also enjoyed helping newbies on the biketrail, healthy organic food and planning cycling vacations and weekend getaways with his wife. Joel leaves behind his wife, Carrie, their son, Reid, Joel's siblings, Wendy, Marc and Tom and their spouses Cynthia and Kathy as well as other extended family members. And in addition, his Big Blue Spa Family, Alisa, Pam, Johnnalyn, Allison, Kathy and Sean. Joel was always trying to better himself and cycling was his escape and joy. Joel suffered a cardiac arrest while riding his bicycle trainer at home and died 5 days later at Mercy General, Sacramento. To honor Joel, instead of driving your car, ride a bike. No public memorial. To write kind words to the family, email

[email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 12, 2020

