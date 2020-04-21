Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Jackson Conley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Jackson Conley went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 17, 2020 after bravely battling Multiple Sclerosis for more than two decades. A loving husband, devoted father and loyal friend, Hank lived a full life over his 64 years. Sports were a big part of it. In high school football, he excelled as a linebacker despite being just 5'8"and facing larger opponents. That relentless drive defined his fight against MS. A huge San Francisco Giants fan, Hank saw Mays and McCovey at Candlestick and Bumgarner and Posey at AT&T. Tennis, darts, backgammon and sailing were other passions. He relished spending time with his son Ben during Little League, swim team and fencing seasons. He supported daughters Meghan and Brianna from afar with encouraging emails and phone calls. And when they came for a visit, the house was filled with laughter. Hank's working days always involved restaurants. First, he was a cook then manager of his family's Stockton restaurant, The Prime Rib Inn. In San Francisco he worked at A Sabella's on Fisherman's Wharf, managed The Magic Pan in Ghirardelli Square and was maître d' at the Mark Hopkins Hotel's Top of the Mark. Hank last worked for Sysco Foods in Sacramento, where he enjoyed calling on local restaurants, not just making sales but also dispensing helpful advice. Hank gave that out freely to family, friends and people he just met. He was a serious thinker and a good listener. His advice could be blunt, but always had the recipient's welfare in mind. Hank's wife Jani endured the most "advice" over their 13-year marriage. Theirs was a loving relationship that included trips to Tahoe, baseball games and concerts, and working together on lessons Hank brought home from Bible Study Fellowship meetings. Even as Hank's health declined, Jani and friends continued taking him to games and events, which he loved. In his fight against MS, Hank was determined to have the last word. He asked that his body be donated to UCSF for scientific research on the disease that claimed his life and so many others. In addition to his wife and three children, Hank is survived by his stepchildren Nolan, Allison and Kelsey, his sister Allison and his brothers Bill and Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are encouraged.

