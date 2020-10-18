1/1
Henry "Hank" Leathem
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry "Hank" Leathem
February 5, 1956 - September 1, 2020
Copalis Crossing, Washington - HENRY JAMES LEATHEM passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on September 1st, 2020 (on his beloved Mother's birthday), at the age of 64. Hank was born to Jim and Frances Leathem in Sacramento California on February 5, 1956. He was the oldest of 4 children. He was preceded in death by both his Father and Mother.
In the early years Hank attended Babcock Elementary, Valle Vista Jr High and Norte Del Rio High schools. He went to college at American River Community College where he learned to weld. Shortly thereafter he moved to Sutherlin Oregon. Just about 18 years ago he moved to Copalis Crossing in Washington where he began working for the best and most fulfilling job in his life. He was a Fabricator for the Little Hoquiam Shipyard, building the tanks that would fit in the ships being built. Whenever anyone would visit, Hank would give a tour of the Shipyard. He was quite proud of the tanks he built and the Company he worked for. Throughout his life, Hank loved dogs and has always had at least one as his buddy. He loved to name his dogs with "Old Lady" names like Agnes, Gertrude & Myrtle. Whenever he was in town, his wallet would come out and he would be passing out $20 bills to all the nieces and nephews. Hank would give big hugs to the girls saying "I love you Sweetheart" before he would leave.
Hank is survived by his siblings, Greg (Georgina), Mike & Marie. He leaves behind his Nephews & Nieces Joshua (Michelle), Patricia (Eddy), Jacob (his Godson), Jimmy (Pearl) & Carissa. Great nephews & nieces Logan, Evan, Brianna, Elena, Ryan, Chloe, Mason, Kylie, James, Lucas & Myles Henry.
We will greatly miss his big laugh, calm demeanor and of course, the noises he would make when he eats. Please Help us celebrate his life, treasure his memory and to say goodbye on October 24th at 12 PM at: Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave Citrus Heights, CA 95621.
Following the Services, we will have a gathering at Greg & Georgina Leathem's house.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
Hank was always sweet and kind. A tender tribute, Greg. May he rest easy.
Kelly Nelson Fagan
Friend
October 16, 2020
Hank, I'm truly going to miss you. You were definitely one of a kind. You were such a softy. It finally started hitting me today that I'm not going to hear you say, "I love you George or I love you sweetheart" when I saw you and when you would leave. I love you Hank, I'm sure you're having a good time with your mom and dad. Say hi to Chrissy for me. Stay Cool
Georgina Tatarakis-Leathem
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved