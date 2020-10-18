Henry "Hank" Leathem

February 5, 1956 - September 1, 2020

Copalis Crossing, Washington - HENRY JAMES LEATHEM passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on September 1st, 2020 (on his beloved Mother's birthday), at the age of 64. Hank was born to Jim and Frances Leathem in Sacramento California on February 5, 1956. He was the oldest of 4 children. He was preceded in death by both his Father and Mother.

In the early years Hank attended Babcock Elementary, Valle Vista Jr High and Norte Del Rio High schools. He went to college at American River Community College where he learned to weld. Shortly thereafter he moved to Sutherlin Oregon. Just about 18 years ago he moved to Copalis Crossing in Washington where he began working for the best and most fulfilling job in his life. He was a Fabricator for the Little Hoquiam Shipyard, building the tanks that would fit in the ships being built. Whenever anyone would visit, Hank would give a tour of the Shipyard. He was quite proud of the tanks he built and the Company he worked for. Throughout his life, Hank loved dogs and has always had at least one as his buddy. He loved to name his dogs with "Old Lady" names like Agnes, Gertrude & Myrtle. Whenever he was in town, his wallet would come out and he would be passing out $20 bills to all the nieces and nephews. Hank would give big hugs to the girls saying "I love you Sweetheart" before he would leave.

Hank is survived by his siblings, Greg (Georgina), Mike & Marie. He leaves behind his Nephews & Nieces Joshua (Michelle), Patricia (Eddy), Jacob (his Godson), Jimmy (Pearl) & Carissa. Great nephews & nieces Logan, Evan, Brianna, Elena, Ryan, Chloe, Mason, Kylie, James, Lucas & Myles Henry.

We will greatly miss his big laugh, calm demeanor and of course, the noises he would make when he eats. Please Help us celebrate his life, treasure his memory and to say goodbye on October 24th at 12 PM at: Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave Citrus Heights, CA 95621.

Following the Services, we will have a gathering at Greg & Georgina Leathem's house.





