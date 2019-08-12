Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry "Hank" Lee. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Memorial service 1:00 PM East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A gentle man departed earth on 7/15/19 at the age of 82. Hank was born in Zanesville Ohio on 2/8/37. He was one of the first Chinese American born selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, class of '60, graduating 82nd among 500 cadets. Hank loved the Corps and everything it stood for, duty, honor, country. He played intramural sports, and excelled in boxing. He entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and rose to the rank of Lt Col. He received an MA in Civil Engineering from the Univ of Michigan & served 2 tours in Vietnam & stations in Hawaii, Okinawa, Ft Benning, Ga. & retired as Deputy at the Sacramento Army Engineer District. Army life always afforded dancing as part of its social fabric, but it was in his retirement years, that his ballroom dancing flowered. Hank never met a stranger, or person he didn't like. Always with a ready smile & handshake, he was a natural leader on the dance floor, greeting fellow dancers & delighting in his hosting duties for many fundraisers. Hank also served on the County Mental Health Board, proactive in that community. He is survived by his wife, Lucy, son Douglas, sister, Opal Wong, brother Gim LeeJr (Sue), & numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mar Li Fong, father, Gim Fun Lee and daughter, Cynthia, as well as sisters, Kane, Shoon, Sammie & Mary. In lieu of flowers, request donations be made to the American Kidney Fund. Honor guard Memorial Services to be held Fri., Aug16 at 1 pm, East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento; reception to follow.

A gentle man departed earth on 7/15/19 at the age of 82. Hank was born in Zanesville Ohio on 2/8/37. He was one of the first Chinese American born selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, class of '60, graduating 82nd among 500 cadets. Hank loved the Corps and everything it stood for, duty, honor, country. He played intramural sports, and excelled in boxing. He entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and rose to the rank of Lt Col. He received an MA in Civil Engineering from the Univ of Michigan & served 2 tours in Vietnam & stations in Hawaii, Okinawa, Ft Benning, Ga. & retired as Deputy at the Sacramento Army Engineer District. Army life always afforded dancing as part of its social fabric, but it was in his retirement years, that his ballroom dancing flowered. Hank never met a stranger, or person he didn't like. Always with a ready smile & handshake, he was a natural leader on the dance floor, greeting fellow dancers & delighting in his hosting duties for many fundraisers. Hank also served on the County Mental Health Board, proactive in that community. He is survived by his wife, Lucy, son Douglas, sister, Opal Wong, brother Gim LeeJr (Sue), & numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mar Li Fong, father, Gim Fun Lee and daughter, Cynthia, as well as sisters, Kane, Shoon, Sammie & Mary. In lieu of flowers, request donations be made to the American Kidney Fund. Honor guard Memorial Services to be held Fri., Aug16 at 1 pm, East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento; reception to follow. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close