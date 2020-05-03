Henry, "Hank", Lew passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 and is now resting in peace in Heaven. He was born on Sept. 22, 1922 in Toisan, China to Lee Lum and Wan Lee. Hank is survived by his wife of 72 years, Olivia, and children Judy, James, and Peggy (David); grandchildren Derek (Melody) and Ryan (Thao), great grandchildren Hunter, Harper, Brooklyn, and Jordyn. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty, and brother, Henry Lee. Hank was a WWII US Navy veteran, an avid fisherman, and enjoyed following the SF Giants, Warriors, 49ers, and the Kings. No services will be held. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may direct them to the Sacramento Chinese Community Church.



