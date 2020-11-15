Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Lewis Schwartz

December 25, 1939 - July 24, 2020

Fair Oaks , California - Henry was born in Hannibal Mo. where he was educated then attended College at NE MO State. He was survived by his loving wife, Blenda, 3 children, Michael, Melesa Smit, Brent, 4 grand children and 1 great grandchild. Mass for Henry will be held Nov, 21st, 11am. St. Johns Evangelist Church. 5751 Locust Ave Carmichael Ca. 95608

Reception to follow in the church hall.





