Henry Lewis Schwartz
1939 - 2020
Henry Lewis Schwartz
December 25, 1939 - July 24, 2020
Fair Oaks , California - Henry was born in Hannibal Mo. where he was educated then attended College at NE MO State. He was survived by his loving wife, Blenda, 3 children, Michael, Melesa Smit, Brent, 4 grand children and 1 great grandchild. Mass for Henry will be held Nov, 21st, 11am. St. Johns Evangelist Church. 5751 Locust Ave Carmichael Ca. 95608
Reception to follow in the church hall.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Johns Evangelist Church
