Henry Manuel "Hank" Bustillos.

Born September 30, 1932 under a great big oak tree in Bryte, Ca. and passed away on February 7, 2019 in West Sacramento, Ca. after a long struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by his sisters Agnes Carranco and Emily Reyes. Surviving is his wife Natalie (Mercado) Bustillos; sisters Esther Macias and Angie Bustillos; sons Michael Bustillos, Fred Bustillos, Phillip Bustillos and his wife Ida; daughters Tracee Gernandt and her husband Mark, Denise Watson and her husband Brad; grandchildren Mike, Mario, Stella, Anelisa, Morgan, Alyssa, Ryan and wife Itati, Kellee, Devon, Mathew, Madeleine and Allison; great-grandchildren Aundrea, Mia, Leo, Noah and Oliver. Henry was drafted into the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. In 1952, he exchanged fire at Pork Chop Hill. He was involved in Little League coaching for many years with the Washington Little League in Broderick, Ca. He retired after 34 years as a Scaffold Erector. In retirement he enjoyed working on his yard as well as lending a helping hand to others. Henry was an avid Pool player at the VFW in Bryte and loved singing Karaoke surrounded by all of his friends when he wasn't on a cruise enjoying life with his close companion Rosanne. All are welcome to attend both events in celebration of our beloved dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Henry will be laid to rest at the VA National Cemetery in Dixon, Ca. on March 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. A procession to the cemetery will be leaving River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento on Thursday, the 7th, at 1:00 P.M. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 to 3:00 at 5631 Cypress Ave., Carmichael, Ca. 95603.

910 Soule Street

West Sacramento , CA 95691

910 Soule Street
West Sacramento , CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

