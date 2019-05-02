On April 27, Henry Marty, 101.4, passed away peacefully at home with family. Henry was born at home in Farmington, CA He was one of 7 boys of born to the late Anton Joseph and Margaretha Regina Marty. Henry served in the Army/Air Force and serving during WWII. He retired after 23 years at Army Depot as a mechanic. Henry is survived by his wife Janice, nine children, thirty-eight grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and twenty-three great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on May 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3431 Hacienda Rd. Cameron Park, Ca. Viewing will be at 9:00AM with services following at 10:00AM. Internment at the Green Valley Mortuary located at 3004 Alexandrite Dr., Rescue Ca 95672
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 2, 2019