Henry was more than those dates or that he fought a courageous, hard battle against primary central nervous system lymphoma (brain cancer). He should be remembered for the "dash" between those dates, the person he was and the life he lived. Henry was a son (Barbara & Murrell Amos); a brother (Rochelle, Kim, Brenda (Mike), Sherri); a husband to Diana; a dad to (Sean (Allison), Heather (Shawn 'Mac'), Kelly (Bill); a grandfather (Robert, Brittany) and a special "POPS" to his girls: Ailis, Jillian, Jocelyn, Reegan as well as a son-in-law; a brother-in-law; a father-in-law; an uncle; a cousin; and a friend. If you knew Henry, you know he was never idle. Starting as a kid building his treehouse fort, digging underground tunnels, riding his stingray bike he just kept going. As he got a little older he found and began a lifelong love of work any work His first jobs at 11 as a paper boy and mowing Mr. Duccini's lawn high school (Fabric Center, Chris Burgers, night watchman) -sometimes all at the same time. His adult jobs began with enlistment to the USAF. He and Diana adventured to Alaska and Virginia during that time. Once back to CA after his honorable discharge he worked for California Almond Growers; then started a "temporary" job with the USPS while he went to college full time. From that "temp" job he stayed with the Post Office and advanced until he took an early retirement leaving as the Manager of Labor Relations. Four days later he started a new career as a consultant with Kaiser. AND during this time, he owned, operated and delivered for the family mattress/furniture store. Don't think he just worked. Henry was always into something working side jobs "for fun"; playing every kind of sport (baseball, softball, golf, water/snow skiing, tennis, running, mountain biking); coaching his kids; creating adventures for his kids and then his grandkids, building his house; judging antique cars; helping anyone and everyone on any projects. He proudly said there was nothing he couldn't do if he put his mind to it. As his son-in-law Bill would say "I got a guy for that" and Henry was that guy. There was so much more to Henry than can be written in this small space. The best thing is to remember Henry for that "dash" between his dates that was him and the life he lived. Talk, laugh, share his stories. Better yet ride your bike (as he so loved to do), enjoy the beauty of the trails he rode. As you ride glance up and look down that trail . . . just around that corner . . . imagine Henry riding free again with a big smile across his face. Celebration of life for Henry is February 23 at 12 noon. Please reach out to 916-205-2207 for details.

