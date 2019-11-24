Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry P. Redding. View Sign Service Information Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary 3500 Pacific View Drive Corona Del Mar , CA 92625 (949)-644-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry P. Redding passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2019. Born in Naylor, Georgia on July 7, 1930 to parents Lawrence and Lucille Redding, they moved shortly thereafter to Orlando, FL. After graduating from High school, and achieving the distinction of Eagle Scout, he joined the Air Force at an early age to fulfill his patriotic duty and become a pilot. He served in active duty during the Korean War before leaving to fly commercial with World Airlines, and Continental, later returning to his beloved Air Force in the Reserves. In 1962, he ferried a planeload of soldiers from Fort Richardson to Nome Alaska where one engine failed and he landed the C119 without incident. After retirement from the Air Force, he used his GI bill to get his rating in several other aircrafts including Learjets. Hank is survived by his wife Janet of 33 years and they lived in Orange, CA. Finally living a dream of owning an airplane, Hank and Janet flew to Sacramento often to visit his daughters, and attend squadron reunions at McClellan Air Force base, Texas, and Las Vegas. A Renaissance man indeed, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and blessed with multiple talents and skills. Hank was a master in auto mechanics, could repair TVs, watches, VCRs, clocks, an artist, master at stain glass, ham radio operator, and also built and maintained computers. His woodworking skills were featured in Stereo Review magazine for his three piece walnut stereo console complete with the finest equipment and speakers. Preceded in death by his daughter Susan Redding, step-son Jeff Ellis, and his brother Frank Redding. He is survived by his daughters Brenda (Cary) Fotos, and Michelle (Michael) Lawson, step-sons Joel Ellis, Jon (Molly) Ellis. Beloved grandfather of Sophia Fotos. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, from 2-6 pm, with a Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 am at the Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar.

