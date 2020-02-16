Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Davis Cemetery 820 Pole Line Road Davis , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Spoto, Jr. born December 2, 1931 in Yuba City, California passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2020 in El Macero, California. After graduating from Sutter High School he wanted to see the world, so Henry enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Guam and the Philippines among other locations. Following his tour of duty, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business Accounting at Chico State University in 1959. He was a member of the Lambda Pi fraternity. Henry started working at Caltrans in Marysville as a Right of Way Agent, and then was promoted to the District 1 office in Eureka. A few years later, he transferred to Caltrans Headquarters in Sacramento and moved his family to Davis. After retiring from Caltrans in 1991, Henry didn't just roll into the golden years. He became an independent review appraiser. He loved this second career and consulted for many public agencies in California. He was so good at his work, he became one of the leading review appraisers in the State of California and continued this through his 88th birthday. One of his favorite pastimes was joking with his many friends and colleagues at each agency. When he wasn't working he enjoyed tennis, travel and wine making. Because of his proximity to Napa, his winemaking skills excelled in Davis and he began to make extraordinary wines. Every year he would compete at the Home Winemaking Competition in Napa, which was a breeding ground for-up-and- coming wineries. His wines did very well winning first and second place and taking Best of Show in 2003. He was featured in the June 30, 2003 issue of Wine Spectator for his accomplishments in winemaking. Henry is survived by his wife of 63 years Lenore Roberta Spoto. He loved his sons Gary Phillip Spoto (Susan), and Stuart Craig Spoto (Christiane). He adored and was incredibly proud of his three granddaughters Arianna Spoto, Alexi Spoto and Alana Spoto. He has two siblings, William Paul Spoto, Sr. (Leita) and Mary Rose Duchow. In celebration of his life a memorial will be held on February 26 at 11am at Davis Cemetery at 820 Pole Line Road, Davis. In lieu of flowers, remembrance in Henry's name may be made to UC Regents - Tuscano Research Fund (

