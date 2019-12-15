Henry was laid to rest on December 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento, California. He passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at his home in Sacramento, California on November 30, 2019. Henry was born to Aurelio and Josefina Castro in Los Angeles, California in 1929. He was raised with 5 incredible brothers and sisters. Henry is survived by his loving wife Maria Simi, his forever grateful sons Hank, Reynaldo, and Gilberto, his beautiful grandchildren Elias, Monique, Helena, Reynaldo, and Milano, and his wonderful brother Gilbert. Henry was loved and adored by anybody fortunate enough to know him. He was larger than life and a gift to all. He will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace, Don Enrique.

