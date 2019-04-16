Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Torres. View Sign

Henry Torres was born on August 22, 1920, in Sacramento, California to Guadalupe and Jesus Torres. He was the youngest brother of Steve Torres, Simona Estrada, and Frank Torres Sr., all deceased. Henry worked his way thru school selling newspaper with his younger brother Frank in what today is known as Old Sacramento. If he wasn't selling newspapers then you could find him walking up and down the streets with shoe-box in hand, shining shoes for extra cash. Henry attended Lincoln Junior High School and was a graduate of Sacramento High School, class of 1939. That same year you could go to the L Street Arena and watch Henry train as a young Golden Gloves. He fought locally and in San Francisco amateur contender. His first job as a young adult was at Libbys McNeil Cannery. In 1942 he married Hazel Viegas, there were three children born of that marriage, Irene (Garcia) David & Arthur Torres (both deceased). The same year Henry, enlisted in the United States Navy and served proudly in the South Pacific during WWII. His marriage ended shortly thereafter. Following his time in the military, Henry went to work at Pacific Gas & Electric Company in 1945, where he worked on gas regulators and Gas Meter shop. Henry met Stella Chavez in 1954 married in 1960, he raised her two children, Bill and Cynthia. In 1955, very active in an organization called the CS0, Henry ran for Sacramento City Councilman, although defeated he remained interested in politics in the Sacramento area. He retired in 1982 after thirty-seven years of employment with the Pacific Gas & Electric Company. He lost his beloved wife Stella to cancer in 1987 after twenty-seven years of marriage. Henry met Mary Peterson in 1993, she has been his beloved companion until the day he was called by the Lord. Henry was a member arid active participant in the following clubs, Cabrillo Club, American Portuguese Club, Saint Elizabeth Social Club, American Legion Post 662. Henry could usually he found snapping photos at the social gatherings of the above-mentioned clubs as well as family parties. He loved gardening and was proud of his tomatoes. garlic and chilis be planted at the home of his dear friends King & Wesley Silva. He is survived by his children, Irene Garcia and Bill Chavez (Marlics). Predeceased by daughter Cynthia Moreno. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

