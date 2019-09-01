Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society of Northern California - Fairfield 2750 North Texas St, Suite 150 Fairfield , CA 94533 (707)-422-4900 Send Flowers Obituary

Professor Emeritus Henry "Hank" Trowbridge passed away in Davis, California on August 24, 2019. A fourth generation Californian, Hank was born on September 26, 1925, in Oakland to parents Helen Beckwith Trowbridge and Delger Trowbridge. He leaves behind his wife Lynda, sons Scot and Jason, daughter Karen Anderson, and five granddaughters: Jessie and Claire Anderson, Kayla and Lesley Trowbridge, and Daphne Trowbridge. In January, 1943, during the Second World War, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was called to active duty soon after graduating from University High School in Oakland, eventually achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. One of the highlights of his military career was serving in Beijing and Tangshan, China, as a member of the 5th Marine Regiment. In 1946, he transferred to the active reserve and served in the 12th Infantry Battalion which convened at Treasure Island. In 1947, he entered dental school at the College of Physicians and Surgeons (now the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry). Upon graduation in 1951, he transferred from the Marine Corps reserve to the U.S. Navy Dental Corps as a lieutenant junior grade. During the Korean War, he served as 7th Marine Regimental Dental Officer. Following release from active duty in 1953, he served as a dental officer with marine reserve units until he retired as Captain, United States Naval Reserve, in 1975. His lifelong thirst for knowledge led him to a career in teaching and research. After 5 years in private practice in Oakland and Pleasanton he entered graduate school at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and earned a PhD in Pathology following which he joined the UCSF faculty as assistant professor. In 1967, he received The Academic Senate Distinguished Teaching Award, an honor bestowed on only one faculty member each year. In 1972, he accepted an appointment as Professor of Pathology at the University of Pennsylvania. Again, his teaching skills were recognized when in 1979, he received the Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching, and in 1991, the Basic Science Teaching Award. In 1977, he was granted a sabbatical leave to conduct research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. In 1982, he served as Visiting Professor of Pathology at the School of Medicine in Ibadan, Nigeria. During his career he authored and co-authored numerous scientific papers, published a book, and contributed several chapters to textbooks. In 1998, Hank retired from the University of Pennsylvania as Professor Emeritus of Pathology and moved to Davis with his wife Lynda. There he pursued his many interests. Nature was a great love of his. He adored all animals large and small. An outdoorsman; he was an ardent fly-fishermen, an experienced backpacker, skier and scuba diver. At the age of 75, he threw caution to the wind by sky-diving for the first time. He and Lynda continued to indulge their love of travel in retirement. An avid reader, his favorite subjects were history, astronomy, and the medical sciences. Shortly before his death, he read what is often regarded as one of the greatest and most difficult of novels: "Moby Dick." Hank's passion for trains began when he was a child and tracked him through his entire life. He was a docent at the California State Railroad Museum and at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Davis, the Marine Corps League of Yolo County, Veterans of Foreign Wars, China Marine Association and the Sierra Club. But what defined him most of all was his love for Lynda who supported him indefatigably until the end. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Yolo County SPCA, P.O. Box 510, Davis, CA 95617.

