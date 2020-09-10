1/1
Henry William "Hank" Crowle
Henry "Hank" William Crowle died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a courageous four year battle with liver cancer. Hank was born June 18, 1943 in Sacramento, CA. On that same day, 23 years later, he married the love of his life, Patricia Geary. Proud father of Allison (Johnny Wynn), Tina (Chris Tedesco) and Scott, and the loudest cheerleader for his seven grandchildren. Hank graduated from UC Berkeley and received his Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law. He served in the US Air Force JAG Corps for 11 years and practiced law in Sacramento for 45 years. He taught law at Sacramento City College and was a member of the Grand Jury until his death. Hank was a long-time member of Valley Hi Country Club and lived the golfer's dream of playing Augusta National, shooting eagle on the 8th hole. Hank loved to dance, he loved to sing and even lent his voice to the part of God during Easter services at Holy Spirit Church. He spent endless hours working in the yard of the home he and Patty shared in Land Park, while enforcing the neighborhood speed limit armed with a garden hose, rather than a radar gun. Hank is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen and brother, Steven. His memory will live on in his extended family and countless friends. Hank was the life of the party and will be deeply missed. Due to COVID-19 regulations, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Mercy Hospice or Holy Spirit Parish School: Tuition Assistance.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 10, 2020.
