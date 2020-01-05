Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert "Gene" Carlton. View Sign Service Information Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95838 (916)-256-2659 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at the age of 97 in Carmichael, CA. Gene was born November 9, 1922 in St. Louis, Oklahoma. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Kathyrn, they were married for 74 years, daughters Sandy Hayer and Kathy Willis and his cherished dog, Missy. Survived by daughter, Carol Carlton (Cindy), grandsons, Jeff, Greg and Steve Hayer. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gene was proud of his military service in the Army Air Corp during WW II. He was a Sergeant in the 808th Air Engineering Squadron. He received the American Theater Ribbon, Four Bronze Service Stars, Victory Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. Gene found joy spending time with his family, especially camping and fishing with his wife at Ice House Reservoir, working in his yard, keeping up the house, of which he built. Gene built 5 homes (1 spec home) while working at McClellan AFB as an Industrial Engineer for 37 years. He had a strong faith in God and an amazing work ethic. He retired at the age of 55. Gene was a resident of Rio Linda, CA for over 65 years. Carol Carlton would like to thank Atanas and Tanya Maneva and their staff at The Oaks at Garfield Care Home, and Interim Hospice, both for the wonderful care of Gene. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral Services on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 11:00 at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95838. Entombment to follow at Sunset Lawn Memorial Park. A reception will be held after the services at Chapel of the Chimes.

