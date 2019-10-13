Herbert Umeda passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019. Herb was born on October 15, 1929 to Yoshihiro and Mitose Umeda in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, sister Meggie Tanaka (Russell), son Mark (Kari), daughter Claire (Dharmesh Desai), and grand- children Emily, Sarah, and Eva. After serving in the Korean War, he attended Sacramento State College where he earned a BA in Business. Herb and Evelyn owned and operated Umeda's Jewelers on Florin Road for over 40 years. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending quality time with loved ones. Herb will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019