It is with great sadness and regret to announce that our kind, smart, fun loving and witty Jim has left us. He will be missed by so many. Jim was born in Sacramento and grew up in land Park. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School where he was Student Body president, along with participation in sports. Jim attended Stanford University and graduated from the University of California at Riverside. Following graduation from college Jim taught school for several years in Southern California. Jim was gregarious and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid fan of sports and had a deep interest in Political Science which he had studied. He also had a most creative talent with photography. His photo scenarios are a treasure and he also was a teacher of photography. After retiring, he came back to his home town of Sacramento and soon settled in Fort Bragg, California. It was his kind of town and he loved living there along with the many friends he made. It was in Fort Bragg, his adopted town, where he passed away. Jim is pre-deceased by his parents Dr. Herbert James Graham, Jr. and Marianne Burch Graham and sadly most recently his brother Douglas B. Graham. He is survived by his cousin Judy Goorabian (Matt), nieces Dana Lidster (Bill), Whitney Brennan (Robert) Alison Graham and sister-in-law Mary Graham. Cremation was handled by Chapel by the Sea in Fort Bragg and burial to be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 10, 2019

