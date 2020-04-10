Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert John Posehn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert John Posehn, age 93, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Gig Harbor, Washington after a brief illness. Herb was born in Sacramento, California the youngest of three children born to Robert and Ida Posehn. Herb, his wife, Adele, owned Posehn's Poultry Farm in North Highlands, CA until 1976. Later in life, Herb worked at Blue Diamond Growers in Sacramento until moving to Gig Harbor, WA. He is preceded in death by his wives Adele Posehn, Vivian Muzinich-Posehn and Elaine Wright. He is survived by his two daughters Mardel and Shirley, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Herb had an unwavering faith and love of Jesus. He would ask that we rejoice in the knowledge that he is in Heaven and to read 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 for comfort. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church Music Ministry in Gig Harbor, WA. Memorial is pending.

Herbert John Posehn, age 93, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Gig Harbor, Washington after a brief illness. Herb was born in Sacramento, California the youngest of three children born to Robert and Ida Posehn. Herb, his wife, Adele, owned Posehn's Poultry Farm in North Highlands, CA until 1976. Later in life, Herb worked at Blue Diamond Growers in Sacramento until moving to Gig Harbor, WA. He is preceded in death by his wives Adele Posehn, Vivian Muzinich-Posehn and Elaine Wright. He is survived by his two daughters Mardel and Shirley, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Herb had an unwavering faith and love of Jesus. He would ask that we rejoice in the knowledge that he is in Heaven and to read 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 for comfort. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church Music Ministry in Gig Harbor, WA. Memorial is pending. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close