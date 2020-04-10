Herbert John Posehn, age 93, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Gig Harbor, Washington after a brief illness. Herb was born in Sacramento, California the youngest of three children born to Robert and Ida Posehn. Herb, his wife, Adele, owned Posehn's Poultry Farm in North Highlands, CA until 1976. Later in life, Herb worked at Blue Diamond Growers in Sacramento until moving to Gig Harbor, WA. He is preceded in death by his wives Adele Posehn, Vivian Muzinich-Posehn and Elaine Wright. He is survived by his two daughters Mardel and Shirley, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Herb had an unwavering faith and love of Jesus. He would ask that we rejoice in the knowledge that he is in Heaven and to read 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 for comfort. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church Music Ministry in Gig Harbor, WA. Memorial is pending.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2020