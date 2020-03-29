Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Joseph Willstatter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Joseph Willstatter passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 with daughter Karen in attendance, at age 92. Herb was born in the town of Landsberg am Lech in Bavaria, Germany to Louis and Lucie Willstatter, in 1927. A Jewish family in pre- WWII Nazi Germany, in 1938 Herb's parents took Herb and older brother Al to Hamburg and sent them alone on a ship bound for the New World, escaping the Nazis and starting Herb on an adventure that led eventually to Orangevale, CA. Drafted by the US Army as WWII wound down, Herbert joined the Army Reserves and served two tours of duty In Korea. On his return, Herb attended the University of Minnesota and earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he accepted a job with Union Oil in southern California and there met the love of his life, Kathy. They married in June 1954, a marriage that lasted 63 years, until Kathy's passing in 2017. Herb took a job with Aerojet in Rancho Cordova in 1958 and, along with Kathy, son Mark and daughter Karen, moved north to Orangevale. Daughter Nancy was born in Sacramento soon after. Along with Kathy, Herb was an avid traveler, bridge player and gardener. He and Kathy treasured spending time with friends and family at Lake Tahoe over the years and were enthusiastic skiers. Herb also enjoyed designing, building and fixing things, serving for years as a mechanic for Senior Gleaners. Herb is survived by son Mark, daughters Karen and Nancy, and dog Carly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

