Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman John "Bud" Ravizza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herman John "Bud" Ravizza, 95, passed peacefully from us July 1, our charismatic hero known for endless generosity and loved deeply by so many. Bud embodied the very best of the Greatest Generation, eternally thankful for the country and family he came home to after WWII. He is survived by his adored wife of 29 years, Freda Percival Ravizza, and four daughters by his deceased first wife, Mary Frazer Ravizza. His daughters are Julie (Alan) Mietus, Suzanne Moreno, Paula (Steve) Harrison, and Tina (Vince) Ravizza-Blumenfeld. He is also survived by a step-daughter and step-son with Freda, Catherine Miller Popovic (Kosta) and Andrew Miller. Beloved grandchildren are Jacqueline, Noelle & Meghan Mietus, Jace, Brady & Macee Moreno, Joe, Danielle & Cameron Harrison, Jack, Evan & Elliana Blumenfeld and Milla Popovic. Born July 12, 1923 in Sunnyvale, CA to Emilio and Giuseppina Ravizza of Asti, Italy, Bud was the youngest of 3 siblings and the first to attend college at Santa Clara University. World War II called him away where he served proudly as an Army Railsplitter, 84th Infantry, European Front, earning a Purple Heart. He was greatly honored to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. with KFBK Freedom Flight. His early career with Chevrolet Motors took him to Sacramento where he soon wed and changed course to real estate, founding Donovan & Ravizza Real Estate in 1964 and DRW Realtors. He was an industry leader for over 50 years, helping to shape the face of Sacramento today. A lifelong devout Catholic, Bud was a member of St. Ignatius and St. Charles, where he co-chaired the church building fund. He and Freda worked tirelessly for the children of Moral Values Program (MVP). Extensive travel with his darling Freda kept his spirit young, and he shared their love of adventure and entertaining with his large tribe. Bud's final years were marked by an ever-present gratitude for all whom he interacted, including dear caregivers Robert, Seta and Mata. A fun-filled zest for life is the legacy he gifted to us all. A celebration of this life well lived will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Thursday, July 11 at 3:00pm. Bud believed in the power of helping others. If desired, a memorial gift may be made to a charity close to your heart.

Herman John "Bud" Ravizza, 95, passed peacefully from us July 1, our charismatic hero known for endless generosity and loved deeply by so many. Bud embodied the very best of the Greatest Generation, eternally thankful for the country and family he came home to after WWII. He is survived by his adored wife of 29 years, Freda Percival Ravizza, and four daughters by his deceased first wife, Mary Frazer Ravizza. His daughters are Julie (Alan) Mietus, Suzanne Moreno, Paula (Steve) Harrison, and Tina (Vince) Ravizza-Blumenfeld. He is also survived by a step-daughter and step-son with Freda, Catherine Miller Popovic (Kosta) and Andrew Miller. Beloved grandchildren are Jacqueline, Noelle & Meghan Mietus, Jace, Brady & Macee Moreno, Joe, Danielle & Cameron Harrison, Jack, Evan & Elliana Blumenfeld and Milla Popovic. Born July 12, 1923 in Sunnyvale, CA to Emilio and Giuseppina Ravizza of Asti, Italy, Bud was the youngest of 3 siblings and the first to attend college at Santa Clara University. World War II called him away where he served proudly as an Army Railsplitter, 84th Infantry, European Front, earning a Purple Heart. He was greatly honored to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. with KFBK Freedom Flight. His early career with Chevrolet Motors took him to Sacramento where he soon wed and changed course to real estate, founding Donovan & Ravizza Real Estate in 1964 and DRW Realtors. He was an industry leader for over 50 years, helping to shape the face of Sacramento today. A lifelong devout Catholic, Bud was a member of St. Ignatius and St. Charles, where he co-chaired the church building fund. He and Freda worked tirelessly for the children of Moral Values Program (MVP). Extensive travel with his darling Freda kept his spirit young, and he shared their love of adventure and entertaining with his large tribe. Bud's final years were marked by an ever-present gratitude for all whom he interacted, including dear caregivers Robert, Seta and Mata. A fun-filled zest for life is the legacy he gifted to us all. A celebration of this life well lived will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Thursday, July 11 at 3:00pm. Bud believed in the power of helping others. If desired, a memorial gift may be made to a charity close to your heart. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close