Herman Joseph Lee

Beloved and devoted husband of 68 years to Dolores R. Lee, loving father of Herman Michael (Josefa) and David James (Marie). Grandfather to Michael, Felipe (Andrea), Angelina, and Annie; Great Grandfather to three Great Grandsons and two Great Granddaughters to whom he always showed love and warmth, while cheerfully sharing a good story. He also leaves behind his Brother Chester, Nieces and Nephews. Herman worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, Lodge #1096 for 38 years until retirement. Herman will be greatly missed and will remain in the hearts of his family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 9, 2019
