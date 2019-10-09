Beloved and devoted husband of 68 years to Dolores R. Lee, loving father of Herman Michael (Josefa) and David James (Marie). Grandfather to Michael, Felipe (Andrea), Angelina, and Annie; Great Grandfather to three Great Grandsons and two Great Granddaughters to whom he always showed love and warmth, while cheerfully sharing a good story. He also leaves behind his Brother Chester, Nieces and Nephews. Herman worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, Lodge #1096 for 38 years until retirement. Herman will be greatly missed and will remain in the hearts of his family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 9, 2019