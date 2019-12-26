Herman R. Voegele

Herman R Voegele passed away peacefully at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy, mother of his two surviving children Debbie and Randy. He had three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Herman enjoyed dancing, camping and socializing with the Elks Club members with his long time companion, Gloria Hughes. He served in the Army in World War II and had a long career working at Aerojet in Sacramento. Viewing at 10:00 am, December 28, followed by a graveside service at 11:00. East Lawn Mortuary and Sierra Hills Cemetery. 5757 Greenback Lane. Sacramento, California 95821.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 26, 2019
