He was born on April 13, 1928 in San Bernardino, CA. He passed away peacefully in his home on January 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, AltaGracia and daughter, Adelita. He is survived by his children Evelia, Victor, Ricardo and Sergio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and his brothers Francisco and Rafael. He worked for 16 years for Southern Pacific RR and 28 years for Campbell Soup. Rosary on Thursday January 9, 2020, at 6pm Andrews & Greilich East Lawn, 3939 Fruitridge Road. Catholic Mass on Friday January 10th, at 10am St. Rose Catholic Church, 5961 Franklin Blvd. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road. Luncheon following burial at Hall, 2784 Stockton Blvd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 7, 2020