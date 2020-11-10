1/1
Hildegard "Hilli" (Hehemann) Fortier
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildegard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildegard "Hilli" Fortier (née Hehemann)
March 27, 1939 - November 5, 2020
Sacramento, California - Born March 27, 1939 in Bremerhaven, Germany, Hilli was called home while her family was at her side, on November 5, 2020, in Sacramento. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Marcel (Traci), Norbert (Mindy), and Louis Fortier. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Beau, Simonne, Blaise and Madeleine, as well as her sisters Edith and Ruthie. She now rejoins her beloved husband and dance partner the late Gerald "Bert" Fortier. She also joins her beloved son the late Pierre Fortier and her parents the late Franz and Wilhelmine Hehemann. She was extremely proud of becoming a US Citizen. She loved to dance and sing karaoke with her many great friends. Her passion and love of life will be fondly remembered. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, on Thursday, 11/19/2020, at 10:00 am. Remembrances in her honor may be made to your local SPCA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center
6509 Fruitridge Rd
Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 452-4831
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved