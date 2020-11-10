Hildegard "Hilli" Fortier (née Hehemann)

March 27, 1939 - November 5, 2020

Sacramento, California - Born March 27, 1939 in Bremerhaven, Germany, Hilli was called home while her family was at her side, on November 5, 2020, in Sacramento. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Marcel (Traci), Norbert (Mindy), and Louis Fortier. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Beau, Simonne, Blaise and Madeleine, as well as her sisters Edith and Ruthie. She now rejoins her beloved husband and dance partner the late Gerald "Bert" Fortier. She also joins her beloved son the late Pierre Fortier and her parents the late Franz and Wilhelmine Hehemann. She was extremely proud of becoming a US Citizen. She loved to dance and sing karaoke with her many great friends. Her passion and love of life will be fondly remembered. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, on Thursday, 11/19/2020, at 10:00 am. Remembrances in her honor may be made to your local SPCA.





