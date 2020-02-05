Hildegard Tetlow died peacefully in her home January 25 with her daughters nearby. Born in Arheilgen, Germany on April 10, 1926, she enjoyed a memorable and happy childhood. But later she and her family would endure horrors of World War II, an experience that impacted their lives enormously. She married and moved to California in 1948. Family, friendships, extensive traveling and socializing highlighted Hilde's life. She had many loving friends and family members, and a perfect day for her included the constant ringing of her doorbell and telephone. She was predeceased by her husband Chuck, son Peter, and sister Else. She leaves daughters Renate Sprague (Forrest) and Janice Lasnier (Guy); sister Trudel Mueller; grandson Gregory Tetlow; and nieces, nephews, and family in both America and Germany. A memorial is planned for February 23 at 2 pm at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento, 95831. In lieu of flowers any kind donations may be made to Faith Presbyterian, attn. "Heart2Heart," a group that helped Hilde tremendously in the last few years and to whom her family is eternally grateful.

