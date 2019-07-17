Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hillary E. Champion. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Hillary Elizabeth Champion was born July 19, 1950 in Sacramento, California. She was a long time resident of Roseville California. Hillary was called to heaven at the age of 68. She passed away at her home on June 19, 2019. We lost our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Hillary was preceded in death by her parents Mel and Rosalyn Dollinger. She is survived by her son Scott Launer, daughter Renee Mayea, son James Trinkkeller, and grandchildren Taylor Trinkkeller, Aubrey Trinkkeller, and Brody Trinkkeller, and her sister Stephanie Rosekind. It broke our hearts to loose you but you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you the day god called you home. You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, your always at our side. Our family is broken and nothing seems the same. But as god calls us one by one the chain will link again. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. God put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful he only takes the best. Rest in Peace Mom, we love you!!! Services will be held on July 14, 2019 at 10:00am with reception to follow. Mount Vernon Memorial Park: 8201 Greenback Lane Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

