Hiram Stokes Dillin passed away on June 21,2019.He was born on February 18,1930.Hiram attended Stanford where he earned his degree in Civil Engineering and continued his education there with his law degree.He practiced law in many cities, primarily in Sacramento, CA.He met his wife on October 30,1954 and they were married April 2,1955.They raised their family primarily in Carmichael, CA.Hiram is survived by his children Lauri Balbi(Kevin), Mark Dillin(Karen), Kim Blakeslee(Geoff) and Lisa Yount(Ivan), 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church on July 15 at 10:30 followed by a reception.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 11, 2019