Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hisako Rose Iwasa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hisako Rose Iwasa was born on June 22, 1923 in Mount Eden, California to Kiichi and Ryo Tomotoshi and passed away peacefully in Sacramento on January 20, 2020 at the age of 96. She and her family were sent to the Tanforan Racetrack, the Topaz Relocation Center and the Tule Lake Segregation Center during the war. In 1960, Hisako married Masami Iwasa and moved to Sacramento where she worked for the State of California. Hisako was a bright and cheerful part of our lives and a devoted wife and mother. "Bachan" was an adoring grandmother to her three grandsons. She supported the family farm and the family business, Kiefer Storage. She enjoyed going to all of the family parties and loved playing Rummy Tile with her many sisters-in-laws. She was best friends with her sister Kay (Makoto) Shirai, who predeceased her in 2019. Hisako was also predeceased by her husband Masami (d: 2016) and her brother Masao (d: 2009) (Mary) Tomotoshi. She is survived by her three children Linda, Mark (Kathleen), and Dean (Lily) and her three grandsons Matthew, Cameron and Nicklaus. She also leaves behind numerous loving nieces, nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on February 11th at 11 am.

Hisako Rose Iwasa was born on June 22, 1923 in Mount Eden, California to Kiichi and Ryo Tomotoshi and passed away peacefully in Sacramento on January 20, 2020 at the age of 96. She and her family were sent to the Tanforan Racetrack, the Topaz Relocation Center and the Tule Lake Segregation Center during the war. In 1960, Hisako married Masami Iwasa and moved to Sacramento where she worked for the State of California. Hisako was a bright and cheerful part of our lives and a devoted wife and mother. "Bachan" was an adoring grandmother to her three grandsons. She supported the family farm and the family business, Kiefer Storage. She enjoyed going to all of the family parties and loved playing Rummy Tile with her many sisters-in-laws. She was best friends with her sister Kay (Makoto) Shirai, who predeceased her in 2019. Hisako was also predeceased by her husband Masami (d: 2016) and her brother Masao (d: 2009) (Mary) Tomotoshi. She is survived by her three children Linda, Mark (Kathleen), and Dean (Lily) and her three grandsons Matthew, Cameron and Nicklaus. She also leaves behind numerous loving nieces, nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on February 11th at 11 am. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close