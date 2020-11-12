Holland "Dutch" Chinn

September 10, 1920 - October 26, 2020

Sacramento, California - Holland "Dutch" Chinn peacefully joined his beloved wife Nellie on the morning of October 26, 2020 after reaching the extraordinary milestone of 100 years of age. Dutch was born in Guangzhou, China and immigrated to the U.S. via Angel Island circa 1933 then subsequently began his life in Sacramento.

In 1942, Dutch enlisted in the Air Force immediately after high school and entered the Air Force School of Mechanics where he graduated first in his class. After four months of training he was sent to the China Burma India (CBI) theater often "Flying the 'Hump" on a C-46 air transport plane providing mechanical support transporting military supplies to China.

After being honorably discharged from active duty, Dutch continued working as an aircraft mechanic at McClellan AFB until retirement. Dutch was a lifetime member of VFW Chung Mei Post #8358, and will posthumously receive the Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal.

Dutch was also well known for his sign painting ability and developed a successful side business providing signs for many businesses in Sacramento.

It was in Sacramento where Dutch met the pretty Nellie Wong and soon after were married on May 25, 1952. Dutch is survived by his children Lester (Cynthia), Julie (Chris), and Dale (Lynn), grandchildren Robert and Casey (Jeff), sisters Yuelian Cheng (Xifu Chen), and Carolyn Gan (Paul), sisters-in-law Lily Chinn, and Lil Chinn.

Dutch enjoyed playing golf, bowling, watching sports, horse racing, ping pong, mah jong, traveling the world on cruises, and most of all dancing with Nellie to big-band music with their friends. Dutch was also very proud of his fruit trees and would tend to them daily. Friends and family looked forward to his annual harvest deliveries of many fruit varieties.

Dutch was preceded in death by his wife Nellie, Ching Kai Ping and Chan Hon Yin, Ned (Leong See) Chinn, Ching Ngou Shiu (Chan Tak Yin), Allen (Lil) Chinn, Leland (Berti) Chinn, Franklin (Lily) Chinn, Gallant Chinn, Florence Chinn Loui.

A private memorial service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks that any donations c/o Holland Chinn be sent to: ACC, 7334 Park City Dr., Sacramento, CA 95831, or VFW Chung Mei Post #8358, 58 Las Positas Cir., Sacramento, CA 95831





